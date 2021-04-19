Jackson Memorial Hospital will drop appointment requirement, reduce hours for vaccine

Jackson Memorial Hospital will soon allow people to show up at its three vaccination sites without an appointment, officials said Monday.

Miami-Dade’s public hospital system announced the change will go into effect Tuesday, April 20. Starting Wednesday, Jackson officials said there will be no appointments after 2:45 p.m. and the walk-up line also will close.

Vaccines are open to Floridians 16 and older — though 16 and 17 year-olds can only get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The announcement comes as many South Florida locations no longer require appointments. Last week, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced there would no longer be appointments for the state run sites. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens also dropped appointments.

As of Monday, more than five million Floridians have completed either the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

While appointments at Jackson will no longer be required, those who wish to make one still can and will be prioritized.

First-shot community members with appointments after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday will receive emails and texts to reschedule their dose for earlier in the day or another day. Second-shot community members will also be receiving emails and texts to come earlier. pic.twitter.com/XloA64sOqi — Jackson Health System (@JacksonHealth) April 19, 2021

For those who have appointments after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, or the following day, they will receive an email or text with instruction to change the appointment.

Jackson’s three sites are:

▪ Christine E.Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, 1611 NW 12th Ave., Miami Lynn Rehabilitation Center

▪ North Dade Health Center, 16555 NW 25th Ave., Miami Gardens, Jackson

▪ Jackson South Medical Center, 9333 SW 152nd St., Kendall

For more information, visit https://jacksonhealth.org/keeping-you-safe or call 305-585-1111.