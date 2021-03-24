Coronavirus

A walk-up COVID vaccination site has opened in Opa-locka. Here are the details

Florida residents have another COVID vaccine option in North Miami-Dade as the City of Opa-locka is providing 200 vaccines per day to qualified Florida residents.

The site is at the Helen Miller Center, 2331 NW 143rd St.

Some things you need to know:

Who qualifies to be vaccinated? Florida residents 50 and over; health care providers with work identification; and anyone with a filled out Department of Health COVID-19 Vulnerability Assessment Form.

Do you need to have health insurance? No, the vaccine is free.

When is the site open? 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Appointments necessary? No, but organizers suggest registering at the Commvax website before coming.

Which vaccine shot is available? The two-shot Pfizer vaccine. And, if you’ve received the first of the two Pfizer shots at a FEMA site, you can get the second shot here.

