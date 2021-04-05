A walk-up COVID vaccine site in Hialeah, scheduled to close Saturday, will be open Monday

The COVID vaccination site at Hialeah’s Babcock Park, a four-day popup site that opened last Wednesday, has had its run extended by at least one day.

The site at 651 E. Fourth Ave. in Hialeah — four blocks west of LeJeune Road and two blocks south of Northwest 62nd Street — will be open at 9 a.m. Monday, April 5, the city announced.

As with the other Hialeah site, Bucky Dent Park, 2250 W. 60th St., the Babcock Park is a walk-up site with the Pfizer vaccine. But the Babcock Park site was only a 200-shot per day site while the Bucky Dent Park site is a 400-shot per day site. Bucky Dent Park also opens at 9 a.m.