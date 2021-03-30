Two days later than planned, Hialeah walk-up COVID vaccine site set to open Wednesday

After a two-day delay that Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández said was caused by a supply shortage, Hialeah’s pop-up COVID vaccine site in Babcock Park will begin shooting Florida residents’ arms Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Where and when?

Babcock Park, 651 E. 4th Ave., Hialeah. For those not versed in converting Miami-Dade street numbers into Hialeah street numbers, that location is four blocks west of LeJeune Road (Northwest 42nd Avenue) and two blocks south of Northwest 62nd Street.

As for the hours, it’s 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or when supplies run out, Wednesday through Saturday.

How many shots per day?

This is a 200-shot per day site.

Which vaccine will they be using?

Pfizer.

Are appointments necessary?

Nope. This is a walk-up site.