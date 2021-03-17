A Hialeah Gardens tax preparer tried to pull a $2.3 million COVID loan fraud, feds say

The head of a Hialeah Gardens tax preparation company wasn’t wholly successful when, federal prosecutors say, he submitted 118 sets of phony IRS forms in an attempt to get more than $2.3 million in COVID relief PPP loans.

But, they say, Leonel Rivero of Rivero Tax Group did get $975,582. That’s why Rivero was charged with one count of wire fraud Tuesday in Miami federal court.

Rivero’s first appearance in federal court is scheduled for next Tuesday.

State records say Rivero registered Rivero Tax Group to do business in the state of Florida in May 2016.

The limit for a COVID PPP loan for a business owned by a sole proprietor is $20,833. There’s more volume than layers to the scheme alleged in the charging papers — Rivero allegedly lied about 118 business owners’ prior year income and expenses along with IRS forms loaded with fake numbers from the business.

The charging papers also say $773,600 in cash was seized from Rivero’s home in September.