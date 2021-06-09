Four Doral cops suspended with pay as feds probe COVID relief small business loans

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four Doral police officers have been relieved of duty as federal investigators probe a series of small business relief loans they are suspected of receiving during the pandemic, sources tell the Miami Herald.

Doral police spokesman Rey Valdez confirmed that officers Pablo Rodriguez, Jorge Gajardo, Mauro Oliveira and Osvaldo Cardoso Castillo have been suspended with pay since the middle of May. Valdez declined comment, saying another jurisdiction was leading the investigation. Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez also refused to discuss the investigation, saying it was led by “another entity.”

FBI Special Agent and Spokesman Mike Leverock said he’s not “in a position to confirm or deny the existence of any such investigations.” The investigation was first reported by WPLG-ABC10’s Glenna Milberg. Sources with knowledge of the probe told the Herald that the officers are being investigated for fraud associated with the Paycheck Protection Program.

Those loans issued by local private lenders and credit unions that are backed by the federal Small Business Administration as part of government’s attempt to keep small businesses afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to online PPP records, for example, Cardoso Castillo received a $15,000 loan in February 2021, and another one for $9,677 in April 2021. His unnamed company is listed as being involved in “general freight trucking” and all but $1 went to “payroll,” according to a database maintained by ProPublica.

The Doral officers could not immediately be reached for comment. It was unclear if they had retained representation. The South Florida Police Benevolent Association said it was not representing the officers in the matter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Miami Herald Staff Writer Samantha Gross contributed to this report.