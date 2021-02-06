Churches, sororities, group texts: How Jackson mended its Black vaccination rate

Miami-Dade County’s public hospital system has managed to improve its vaccination numbers among Black residents, in part thanks to Sandy Sears and her group chats.

She is part of an effort by Jackson Health System to use community groups to fill vaccination slots from Black neighborhoods, and Sears regularly sends out alerts to fellow members of her sorority and a volunteer club that appointments are available for anyone 65 and over.

“Last night, I sent a reminder out I was getting more appointments next week,” said Sears, a retired Jackson executive active in local chapters of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the Links service organization. “I already have names, and dates of birth and telephone numbers from that. I’m working on my 47th” appointment.

Black residents account for about 17% of the population but are only receiving 8% of the shots, based on state statistics of people who identified a race when vaccinated.

The statistics out of Jackson still show a vaccination process where Black recipients lag, but the share is dramatically larger than it is countywide.

Carlos Migoya, the county-owned hospital’s chief executive officer, told Miami-Dade commissioners Friday that about 13% of Jackson’s vaccinations have gone to Black people, up from about 8% when the first public vaccine injections began in early January.

“We’re making progress,” Migoya said.

Black churches helping COVID vaccination rates

He said the hospital system has made vaccine appointments available to about 70 houses of worship, with the bulk of them going to churches with predominantly Black congregations. Recently, the effort expanded to community groups with ties to neighborhoods where seniors are lagging in the vaccination statistics.

That includes the Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers, and the SantLa Haitian Neighborhood Center.

Hispanic vaccination numbers are harder to compare to racial categories because that’s a category that can overlap with race designations. Hispanic residents make up about 72% of the county’s 2.8 million population.

To boost vaccination rates in Black residents, Jackson Health hospital system has partnered with Black sororities and service organizations. Four of the leaders of that effort posed in front of a Jackson facility, the North Dade Health Center in Miami Gardens, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. From left: Audrey M. Edmonson, a former Miami-Dade commissioner; Stephanie Steele-Nelson, president of the Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta; Sandy Sears, who is active in Delta Sigma Theta and the Links service organization; and Georgia McClean, president of the Miami-Biscayne Bay chapter of the Links Inc. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Vaccination statistics published by Florida show Hispanic people made up 57% of those who were vaccinated countywide and identified themselves as Hispanic or non-Hispanic. Jackson’s internal vaccination numbers show 47% of the 62,000 people vaccinated identified as Hispanic.

Vaccination data by ZIP code released Jan. 21 by Miami-Dade show a wide gap in the county’s predominantly Black neighborhoods. Of the 10 ZIP codes with the highest portions of Black residents, only three didn’t also fall into the 10 lowest for vaccination rates.

The worst: 33054 in Opa-locka, where 67% of the population is Black and only 1.4% of the residents had been vaccinated, according to county data and Census statistics.

Jackson has been key to Miami-Dade’s limited progress in vaccinating the Black population. The hospital estimates it provided about one-third of all vaccine doses for the more than 180,000 people in Miami-Dade who have received one shot, but as many as 60% of the more than 13,000 Black residents vaccinated.

Mayor Levine Cava: Jackson proof outreach works

“The Jackson effort has proven what can happen when you do reach out,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said this week.

Even as Jackson posts encouraging Black vaccination rates, a senior administrator said this week the hospital’s vaccine supply from the state may be dropping.

Jackson Vice President Matthew Pinzur told a forum at the State of Black Miami event Wednesday that the hospital system expected its state supply of vaccinations to dwindle by the end of February.

“We think that we’re probably only to be getting vaccine from the governor for another couple of weeks, most likely,” Pinzur said. “We think it’s going to transition ... to these state sites and some of the private pharmacies.”

On Friday, Pinzur said those remarks weren’t based on definite information from Florida and that Jackson doesn’t know when vaccine shipments might change. But in a Thursday press conference in Aventura, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida has already begun shifting doses away from hospitals statewide.

“If you look in the last couple weeks how the doses have gone, it’s not as hospital heavy,” DeSantis said. “We are trying to spread it out ... because not every place in Florida has massive healthcare infrastructure like Miami-Dade or Broward County does.”

The DeSantis administration has its own program steering vaccines to more than two dozen churches and houses of worship in Miami-Dade and beyond.

Migrant farmworkers and COVID vaccines

That includes a mobile vaccination effort Sunday at a South Miami-Dade church that’s closed to the public but will provide vaccine doses to about 500 seniors. They were mostly recruited from migrant farmworker communities — a group with a high Haitian population, said Kionne McGhee, the Miami-Dade commissioner who helped organize the event.

Working with Florida’s Emergency Management division, McGhee said the mobile vaccination clinic was set up to target a population “often ignored and forgotten.”

Public-health experts and community leaders point to a pair of challenges for the Black vaccination rate.

One is broad distrust in a healthcare system with a history of racism, including the infamous Tuskegee study that for decades allowed low-income Black patients to suffer untreated syphilis even though treatments were available. It ended in the 1970s.

The other challenge is access, from limitations on transportation to drive-through vaccination sites to needing assistance in navigating social media and online registration sites.

“You can’t expect the elderly, people without cars, especially in the inner city, to book themselves,” said Audrey Edmonson, the former Miami-Dade commission chairwoman who is part of the vaccination effort with local Black sororities. “You have to bring the vaccinations to the people.”

Monica Schoch-Spana, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said Miami-Dade’s vaccination challenges will only get steeper in the coming months as targets move beyond the older population, where demand for doses is relatively high. She praised efforts to recruit churches and nonprofits to get people vaccinated and urged Miami-Dade to get more creative on where to look next for help.

“There are other places to go,” she said. “In some communities, there may be certain stores that are social magnets, hair salons or barbershops, places where people gather. It’s tapping into those networks.”

For Jackson, Black service organizations have let the hospital system reach seniors who didn’t sign on during the outreach efforts with churches.

The hospital system provides group leaders with spreadsheets containing open appointment slots at three Jackson locations. From there, the groups are free to book any eligible person they can. Current rules restrict vaccinations to people 65 and over and to healthcare workers.

Instead of waiting on hold on a state appointment phone line or racing to complete an online reservation when scarce spots open up at Jackson or a county location, people recruited in outreach efforts have time to arrange transportation for available slots. They can also pick a location closer to home.

Volunteers filling the appointment slots say the easier access also is bringing in people who otherwise weren’t eager for the shots.

“I think it puts people at ease,” said Georgia McLean, president of the Miami-Biscayne Bay chapter of the Links. “A lot of individuals, they were just fearful of the unknown.”

Participants also often have a familiar person encouraging them to follow through.

“You still have some who are a little afraid,” said Stephanie Steele-Nelson, president of the Miami alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. “You have some who don’t know how to get an appointment.

“I took an 86-year-old lady to get a vaccine yesterday. She was fearful,” Steele-Nelson said. On the way over, Steele-Nelson handed over her phone to the woman. On the line was a fellow sorority member who works as a nurse. “Just to let her know it’s going to be OK.”