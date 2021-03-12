More Walgreens stores have COVID vaccines, and four are in South Florida

Walgreens now has nearly 100 stores offering COVID-19 vaccines in Florida — and four of them are in Palm Beach County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the company’s vaccine rollout expansion Thursday during a news conference in Jacksonville. Walgreens now has a total of 97 stores, up from 12, offering vaccines across 19 Florida counties.

Two of the stores are in Loxahatchee, one in Belle Glade and one in Wellington, according to WPTV, a TV station that covers the Palm Beach County-area.

None of the Walgreens in Miami-Dade, Broward or the Keys are offering vaccines yet. However, you can still try to book a slot in Palm Beach, Manatee or another Florida county. That’s because while proof of Florida residency is required, you don’t have to get vaccinated in the county where you live.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens in Florida?

On Monday, March 15, Florida’s age requirement of 65 will drop to 60. Other eligible Floridians include healthcare workers with direct patient contact, long-term care facility residents and staff, and people deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 because of a high-risk medical condition.

Because Walgreens is part of the federal pharmacy program, the pharmacy giant is also offering vaccines to pre-K-12 teachers and school staff and childcare workers.

Besides proof of Florida residency, people with at-risk conditions will need to show a physician-signed form the day of their appointment. The form can be downloaded from the Florida Department of Health’s website. Educators and healthcare workers should also take a work ID or badge with them the day of their appointment, just in case it’s needed.

To check for available slots, visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call at 1-800-Walgreens, which is available in English and Spanish.