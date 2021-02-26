Publix, Winn-Dixie and others open new COVID-19 vaccine sites. Here’s where to go

New vaccine sites will pop up across Florida as more than 100 new locations will be administering the vaccine, including some aimed at reaching “underserved areas” in the state.

On Thursday, Publix, Winn-Dixie and Gov. Ron DeSantis all made separate announcements about the expansion of new vaccine administration sites that together will total more than 150 new sites in the state.

Three new COVID-19 vaccination sites opened Thursday near Miami’s Overtown, in a parking lot at 1551 NW First Ave; Oak Grove Park Community Center, at 690 NE 159th St.;; and Broward College’s Coconut Creek campus, at 1000 Coconut Creek Blvd.

This was part of DeSantis’ initiative to better reach the “underserved ares in Florida.”

Three other sites were opened at Florida A&M’s Lawson Gym in Tallahassee, Kissimmee City Chambers Park and Community Center and Jacksonville’s Edward Waters College.

Frontline healthcare workers and senior citizens 65 and over can be vaccinated at each site seven days a week. Appointments can be made either online or by calling 888-499-0840 from Miami-Dade (888-256-8918 for TTY help, 833-540-2065 for other assistance) or 866-201-6313 from Broward (844-252-2003 for TTY, 833-540-2057 for other assistance).

Starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, all 730 Florida Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine, which includes the 136 stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties that were previously excluded from the grocer’s vaccination availability list.

Free slots will be open again at 7 a.m. on the Publix appointment website.

Over at Winn-Dixie, the Jacksonville-based grocer announced 24 more Winn-Dixie stores and two Harveys supermarkets will offer the vaccine. There are no new Fresco y Más stores were added.

Two of the new stores are in Miami-Dade and the rest are in Gadsden, Levy, Martin, Nassau, Orange, Polk, St. Johns, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. To schedule through Fresco y Más, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Harveys, visit harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.