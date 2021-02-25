COVID vaccine appointments can be made Friday for Miami and Broward Publix stores

The push to vaccinate Florida got a boost Thursday when Publix announced COVID-19 vaccination slots will be available at all 730 of its Florida pharmacies starting with Friday’s 7 a.m. online appointment session.

This includes the 136 stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with pharmacies that had been excluded from Publix’s vaccination availability list.

Wednesday’s scheduling session ended a week of no appointments being accepted at Florida stores because winter storms slowed vaccine transport.