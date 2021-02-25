Coronavirus

COVID vaccine appointments can be made Friday for Miami and Broward Publix stores

The push to vaccinate Florida got a boost Thursday when Publix announced COVID-19 vaccination slots will be available at all 730 of its Florida pharmacies starting with Friday’s 7 a.m. online appointment session.

This includes the 136 stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with pharmacies that had been excluded from Publix’s vaccination availability list.

Wednesday’s scheduling session ended a week of no appointments being accepted at Florida stores because winter storms slowed vaccine transport.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
