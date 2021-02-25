Need a shot? Winn-Dixie is getting COVID vaccines at 24 more stores in Florida

Winn-Dixie on Thursday announced that it will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to include additional Florida counties and two dozen more stores in an effort to “reach even more underserved communities.”

Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers said 24 additional Winn-Dixie stores and two Harveys supermarkets will offer Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines. No new Fresco y Más stores were added.

Two of the new Winn-Dixie stores are in Miami-Dade — 1150 NW 54th St. in Liberty City and 1155 NW 11th St. in Miami. Vaccines became available earlier this month at two Winn-Dixie stores in the Florida Keys and one Fresco y Más store in Miami-Dade. There are no Harveys supermarket stores in South Florida.

Counties in the expansion include Gadsden, Levy, Martin, Nassau, Orange, Polk, St. Johns, Taylor and Wakulla.

How to get a COVID vaccine appointment

Under Florida’s guidelines, seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers with direct patient contact and long-term care facilities residents and staff can get the vaccine.

Southeastern Grocers says it’s expecting to offer 8,100 additional vaccinations again, this time across the expanded total of 69 stores in 38 counties. Winn-Dixie stores in Broward County don’t have the vaccine.

The company says additional vaccine appointments will become available soon but didn’t give a specific timeline. Your best bet is to check the online portal frequently. And remember, while there is a Florida residency requirement, there is no county requirement. That means Broward and Monroe residents can get the vaccine in Miami-Dade or vice versa.

The vaccines are free thanks to taxpayers. Those with insurance will need to present their health insurance card at their scheduled appointment. Those without insurance will need to present a valid driver license or social security card.

For Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Mas, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Harveys supermarket, visit harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Other pharmacies are also offering vaccines in Florida, including Publix, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, CVS y mas, Walmart and Sam’s Club.