New COVID vaccination sites open in Miami and Broward to better reach Black communities

COVID-19 vaccination sites opened Thursday near Miami’s Overtown area, at a North Miami-Dade park and Broward College’s Coconut Creek campus, three of six new sites Gov. Ron DeSantis said were placed to better reach the “underserved areas in Florida.”

Frontline healthcare workers and senior citizens 65 and over can be vaccinated at each site seven days a week. Appointments can be made either online or by calling 888-499-0840 from Miami-Dade (888-256-8918 for TTY help, 833-540-2065 for other assistance) or 866-201-6313 from Broward (844-252-2003 for TTY, 833-540-2057 for other assistance).

Sites also opened in Tallahassee at Florida A&M’s Lawson Gym; Kissimmee City Chambers Park and Community Center; and Jacksonville’s Edward Waters College, the state’s first HBCU, where DeSantis made the announcement Thursday.

All six locations clearly are designed to close the vaccination gap that has left Florida’s Black residents behind.

Near Overtown, the vaccinations will be done at the parking lot at 1551 NW First Ave.

Near North Miami and North Miami Beach, the Oak Grove Park community center at 690 NE 159th St. will be used.

Still, the Miami-Dade locations are a long drive, Metrorail ride or multiple-bus ride from Perrine, Florida City, Goulds and Homestead, where Black residents feel the vaccination trains moving without them.

The newest Broward location is at Broward College’s North Campus, 1000 Coconut Creek Blvd., in Coconut Creek.