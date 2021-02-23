Publix announces it will reopen COVID vaccine appointment reservation system for Florida

Publix will start taking vaccine appointments again on Wednesday. Miami Herald File

After winter storms created a week-long COVID vaccine drought for Florida’s Publix stores, the supermarket chain announced it would start taking vaccine appointments again on its website Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

“The online reservation system will typically open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies, as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances,” according to a statement from Publix. “Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.”

None of the 273 locations listed Tuesday are in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach or Monroe counties. At one point, when 593 Publixes had vaccines, that number included several stores in Palm Beach County and the Keys.

The 20 counties with stores that will receive vaccines are Alachua, Columbia, DeSoto, Duval, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Leon, Manatee, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Suwannee.