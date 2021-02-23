Coronavirus

Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,610 cases and more than 150 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,610 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 154 new deaths, 148 of whom were residents.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,878,533 cases and 30,749 total deaths. Of those deaths, 30,213 are residents and 536 are non-residents. Testing information was not immediately available.

More than 1.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and more than 1.3 million have received the first dose.

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,240 new cases and 24 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 404,499 cases and 5,338 deaths.

Broward County added 701 cases and three deaths, moving its totals to 191,065 cases and 2,352 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 309 new cases and two deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 118,151 cases and 2,414 deaths.

Monroe County added 23 new cases and two new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,721 cases and 46 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

