Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,610 cases and more than 150 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,610 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 154 new deaths, 148 of whom were residents.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,878,533 cases and 30,749 total deaths. Of those deaths, 30,213 are residents and 536 are non-residents. Testing information was not immediately available.

More than 1.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and more than 1.3 million have received the first dose.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,240 new cases and 24 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 404,499 cases and 5,338 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 701 cases and three deaths, moving its totals to 191,065 cases and 2,352 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 309 new cases and two deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 118,151 cases and 2,414 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 23 new cases and two new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,721 cases and 46 deaths.

