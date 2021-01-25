Can’t make a COVID vaccine appointment by computer? Here’s where you can call instead

Seniors trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida are coming across a roadblock, that for some, is making it even more difficult to book an appointment: technology.

Many of the vaccination sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, including hospitals, have relied on websites to schedule appointments. Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network, has also relied on Twitter to announce when slots go live. So has Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

For some seniors, that could mean relying on younger family or friends to book appointments for them. For others who might be on their own, don’t have access to reliable Internet or don’t like using the computer, it can feel like they’re last in line.

There are some South Florida vaccination sites, however, that take appointments by phone. This list will be updated as more sites become available. And remember, you will be asked to show proof of Florida residency at the site.

How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by phone in Miami-Dade, Broward

▪ Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, a popular COVID-19 testing site, is offering vaccinations by appointment to seniors 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers. Call 888-499-0840 or the TTY line at 888-256-8918. If appointments are full, you can sign up to be notified when slots open up again.

▪ Popular COVID-19 testing site Marlins Park in Miami also has vaccines. For now, there is no municipal residency requirement, which means you do not need to live within city limits to be vaccinated. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wants to change that. For now, you just need to show proof of Florida residency. To schedule an appointment, call 888-499-0840. The number for the hearing impaired is 888-256-8918.

▪ Leon Medical Centers are scheduling vaccination appointments for seniors 65 and older. Those who seek care at Leon should call customer service at 305-642-5366 to make an appointment. If you need transportation, let the operator know so they can also schedule a driver to pick you up. Leon will continue to offer appointments until it runs out of vaccines.

▪ The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has changed its scheduling process. Front-line healthcare workers and seniors 65 and older can now call 866-201-6313 to see if slots are available. The number for the hearing impaired is 833-476-1526.

Appointments are available at the numbers above for the following Broward locations:

Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Rd., Coconut Creek

Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave., Davie

Markham Park & Target Range, 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise

Snyder Park, 3299 SW Fourth Ave., set to open Tuesday.

Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Pl. in Lauderhill.

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs.

▪ Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System were taking appointments by phone but slots filled up quickly.

This article will be updated.