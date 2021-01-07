Can seniors get COVID-19 vaccines at Hard Rock Stadium? And does it still have testing?

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines Friday to frontline healthcare workers and seniors 65 and older, according to Florida’s Emergency Management Division.

The vaccinations at the drive-thru site will be by appointment only. Florida still has not provided details on how people can schedule their first dose. The vaccine given is Moderna’s, which requires two shots, one month apart. The vaccine will not give you COVID-19.

Florida does not have a statewide residency requirement to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This means if you live in Broward, you can get the vaccine in Miami-Dade or vice versa. Snowbirds can get it too.

The state is asking everyone who schedules a vaccine appointment at the site to bring a government-issued ID, like a driver’s license, and health insurance information. Anyone with or without insurance can get the vaccine and you will not be charged for it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once you get your first shot, workers will schedule your next appointment and will give you a vaccination card. You must bring that card with you for the second shot. You will also be asked to pull your car off to the side and wait for 15 minutes to make sure you do not get any immediate reactions to the vaccine, per CDC recommendation.

Hard Rock Stadium will now give COVID-19 vaccines. Will it still offer testing?

The site is expected to eventually be able to do 1,000 vaccinations a day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday during the site’s unannounced “soft opening” for vaccinations.

Hard Rock Stadium, a popular state-run COVID-19 testing site in Miami-Dade County, will be the first state-run site in the county to offer vaccinations. It will also continue offering COVID-19 testing for now, according to Florida’s Division of Emergency Management.

Another testing site in the process of converting into a vaccine site is Marlins Park in Miami, according to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

In Broward County, state-run testing site Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale opened as an appointment-only vaccination site Thursday. It is no longer offering COVID-19 tests. There also is a list of other places in South Florida offering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors.

This article will be updated.