Miami-Dade now has a new COVID vaccine appointment hotline — and slots are available
Miami-Dade County has a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available again — and this time seniors 65 and older can book a slot through the phone instead of going online.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the new hotline Tuesday afternoon.
Starting at 2 p.m., seniors will be able to visit miamidade.gov/vaccine or call 305-614-2014 to book an appointment.
This article will be updated.
