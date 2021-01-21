Seniors can now book COVID vaccine appointments in Broward through the phone

Are you trying to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Broward County?

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County on Thursday changed its scheduling process. Instead of requesting an appointment online, frontline healthcare workers and seniors 65 and older can now call 866-201-6313. The number for the hearing impaired is 833-476-1526.

Anyone who visits the original appointment scheduling website browardcovidvaccine.com, which crashed consistently when it went live earlier this month because of overwhelming demand, will receive a message redirecting them to call the phone lines instead.

The appointment hotlines are part of Florida’s new automated scheduling system. Anyone who calls will be asked to input information using the telephone keypad, and will then receive a call back from a live agent until all slots are filled, the county health department said.

The two vaccines available in the United States — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — require two doses, several weeks apart.

Anyone who has already received the first dose at one of Broward’s health department managed drive-thru or walk-in sites doesn’t need to schedule the second appointment. Instead, go to the same site on the date written on your vaccination card at the same time you arrived for your first dose, the health department said.

Some of the sites this applies to include Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs and Vista View Park in Davie.