Coronavirus

Jackson Health System offering COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday morning

Jackson Health System announced Wednesday at 8:10 a.m. it was accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for U.S. citizens 65 or over, and the site was operational by 8:15 a.m.

When Jackson made a similar announcement at a similar time Monday, appointments filled up in a half-hour. Jackson is requiring proof of U.S. residency when senior citizens show up for an appointment.

This comes one day after Baptist Health canceled first-dose vaccine appointments after Wednesday because of a state-wise vaccine shortage.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
