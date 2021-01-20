Coronavirus
Jackson Health System offering COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday morning
Jackson Health System announced Wednesday at 8:10 a.m. it was accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for U.S. citizens 65 or over, and the site was operational by 8:15 a.m.
When Jackson made a similar announcement at a similar time Monday, appointments filled up in a half-hour. Jackson is requiring proof of U.S. residency when senior citizens show up for an appointment.
This comes one day after Baptist Health canceled first-dose vaccine appointments after Wednesday because of a state-wise vaccine shortage.
