Jackson Health System offering COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday morning

Jackson Health System announced Wednesday at 8:10 a.m. it was accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for U.S. citizens 65 or over, and the site was operational by 8:15 a.m.

When Jackson made a similar announcement at a similar time Monday, appointments filled up in a half-hour. Jackson is requiring proof of U.S. residency when senior citizens show up for an appointment.

This comes one day after Baptist Health canceled first-dose vaccine appointments after Wednesday because of a state-wise vaccine shortage.

Due to COVID-19 vaccine supply constraints, we must suspend all first-dose vaccinations for the community. Any appointments booked for January 20 and all later dates are now canceled, and we are not taking any new appointments. Second-dose appointments will not be affected. pic.twitter.com/Vjd0RBlsaa — Baptist Health S FL (@BaptistHealthSF) January 19, 2021