Jackson Health now requiring proof of U.S. residency to get COVID-19 vaccine

Florida’s largest public hospital system, Jackson Health System, is now requiring proof of U.S. residency for patients who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, a change in policy that follows angry backlash from frustrated Miami-Dade residents.

Anyone who wants to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Jackson hospitals must show a U.S. government-issued photo ID with their date of birth, including a driver’s license or a U.S. passport.

If the person has an ID issued by a foreign government, they must bring two separate documents proving the patient lives in the U.S., like a utility bill, a lease or a property tax statement.

Lidia Amoretti, a spokeswoman for Jackson Health, said the hospital revised its policy last week to curb the practice of “vaccine tourism,” or people from other countries who are flying to South Florida just for the purpose of getting a vaccine. The practice, previously reported by the Miami Herald, has angered many residents who are frustrated by online portals to receive one or both doses of the vaccine.

“Our focus remains squarely on preventing the spread of COVID-19 by vaccinating as many people who live in our community as possible, but at the same time not create roadblocks to those who have limited access to extensive documentation,” Amoretti said in a statement.

Amoretti clarified that for all non-residents who have already received the first dose of the vaccine at Jackson Health facilities, the hospital system remains “committed to providing second shots to everyone vaccinated at Jackson.” Only health workers and anyone over the age of 65 are eligible to get the shot.

The new policy also revises the words of Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya, who said at a Jan. 5 press conference that “whether you happen to be a citizen from another country or this country” is not relevant when it comes to vaccination efforts.

There is still little clarity from Florida and Miami-Dade authorities on what should be the residency requirements to receive a vaccine, leaving the rules mostly up to the discretion of hospitals and other state or county facilities offering the vaccine.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sought to draw a distinction between “snowbirds,” or part-time Florida residents, and tourists, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said last week he is pushing an aggressive “Miami First” restriction on distributing vaccines.

This prompted Miami-Dade emergency director Frank Rollason to say that the federal government bars residency requirements.

“Any comers are to get vaccinated,” he said. “That’s the direction.”

A spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County government did not immediately respond to a request clarifying the county’s position on residency requirements for the vaccine.