Baptist Health cancels scheduled first-dose COVID vaccines. Second doses not affected.

Baptist Health announced Tuesday that due to restraints on the COVID-19 vaccine supply, all first-dose vaccinations booked for Jan. 20 and later are canceled. No new appointments will be taken.

Second-dose appointments are not affected.

Thousands of seniors and people with underlying medical conditions seeking COVID-19 vaccines received an email with the news: “Unfortunately, your appointment to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Baptist Health has been canceled due to uncertainty of vaccine supply.”

The email, which was provided to the Miami Herald by a reader whose appointment was canceled, included links to various county sites in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties for people to make alternative plans.

Baptist Health’s vaccine portal first went live the first week of January, when it booked about 13,000 appointments until at least February, according to a Baptist spokeswoman.

To date, more than 25,000 people have been vaccinated at Baptist Health.

In an email, spokeswoman Georgi Pipkin wrote that since the vaccine rollout began in mid-December, Baptist has received vaccine supply each week from the state to meet their demand.

“However, at this time, we have not received an allocation of first dose vaccines for this week and beyond, and the timing of any subsequent deliveries remains unclear,” she wrote.

Baptist did not respond immediately to questions about how many people were affected by this news.

“We understand that this news is disconcerting, and we share your concern,” the email to patients said. “We have worked tirelessly to begin vaccinating our community, but are unfortunately limited by vaccine ability.

Late last week, the city of Doral and Baptist Health were planning to open a new vaccine site at Legacy Park on Wednesday, with 200 to 300 appointments per day.

Those plans are now on hold.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated.

Herald staff writer Aaron Leibowitz contributed to this report.