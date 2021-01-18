Jackson Health says it’s taking a ‘limited number’ of COVID vaccine appointments again

Music producer Emilio Estefan, 67, was among the first five Miami-Dade County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine by RN Nadia Johnson at Jackson Memorial Hospital in December 2020. pportal@miamiherald.com

Jackson Health System said via Monday morning Tweet that it would be taking a “limited number” of COVID-19 vaccine appointments for U.S. residents 65 and over at JacksonHealth.org.

The 8:08 a.m. said the site would start taking new appointments in 15 minutes, but didn’t start taking appointments until about 8:32 a.m.

Slots filled quickly during the previous appointment periods. Proof of U.S. residency is needed.