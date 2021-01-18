Coronavirus

Jackson Health says it’s taking a ‘limited number’ of COVID vaccine appointments again

Music producer Emilio Estefan, 67, was among the first five Miami-Dade County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine by RN Nadia Johnson at Jackson Memorial Hospital in December 2020.
Music producer Emilio Estefan, 67, was among the first five Miami-Dade County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine by RN Nadia Johnson at Jackson Memorial Hospital in December 2020. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Jackson Health System said via Monday morning Tweet that it would be taking a “limited number” of COVID-19 vaccine appointments for U.S. residents 65 and over at JacksonHealth.org.

The 8:08 a.m. said the site would start taking new appointments in 15 minutes, but didn’t start taking appointments until about 8:32 a.m.

Slots filled quickly during the previous appointment periods. Proof of U.S. residency is needed.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service