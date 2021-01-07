Memorial Healthcare filled up COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than two days

Scratch Memorial Healthcare System as a COVID-19 vaccine option for now.

Memorial Healthcare System booked all its vaccine appointments as of Wednesday, Memorial spokesman Kerting Baldwin said Thursday.

Memorial received 7,800 doses to vaccinate seniors 65 and over and was distributing them at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and at a specialty pharmacy in Miramar.

The health care company’s COVID-19 vaccination website said: “As soon as we receive the next shipment of vaccines, we will reopen appointments via MyChart and our Centralized Scheduling phone number.”

MyChart is the online portal for those who are already Memorial Healthcare patients. Others need to schedule appointments at 954-276-4340, but Memorial asked people to check back at its vaccination website for updates on when more appointments will be available.

Vaccine appointment slots have filled up at high speed this week. Memorial started accepting appointments at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Despite website troubles throughout Sunday, the Florida Department of Health of Broward County booked all 26,435 available vaccine appointments on Sunday. Jackson Health took only two hours to reach its limit of more than 12,000 on Tuesday.