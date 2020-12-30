Florida surpasses 1.3 million COVID cases with more than 13,800 added, most since July

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 13,871 additional cases of COVID-19, the most reported since July. The state has now confirmed a total of 1,306,123 cases.

Also, 137 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 21,546. Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 311.

Wednesday’s single-day case count is the most recorded since July 16, when 13,965 cases were added. That is if you exclude Nov. 27 and Dec. 26, when the state reported more than 17,000 cases because no reports were issued on Thanksgiving or Christmas. Testing information was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,748 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has now had 295,936 confirmed cases and 4,169 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 1,456 additional confirmed cases and 10 new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 136,038 cases and 1,840 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 509 additional confirmed cases and eight new deaths. The county has 81,899 confirmed cases and 1,881 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 15 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,197 cases and 35 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.