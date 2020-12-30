Florida COVID test sites will close for New Year’s. Where can you go in in Miami-Dade?

All state-supported COVID-19 test sites in Florida, including at Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park and Amelia Earhart Park, will be closed on New Year’s Day, according to the state’s Division of Emergency Management.

In Broward, closed sites include C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, the Cleveland Clinic Florida Weston campus and Holiday Park/War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale.

Some South Florida test sites will also be closing early on New Year’s Eve, including Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., and the Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park next to Florida International University in West Miami-Dade. The two sites are set to close at 1 p.m. and appointments are required, according to Miami-Dade County’s COVID-19 test site locator.

At the Miami Beach Convention Center, drive-thru testing will close early at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the county locator. Both walk-up and drive-thru testing at the convention center will be closed Friday.

You can still be tested on New Year’s Day, but choices are limited and might require you to do a bit more research than usual.

Based on the county’s COVID-19 test site locator, some of the places testing will be available Jan. 1 include Walmart at 9300 NW 77th Ave. in Hialeah Gardens from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Medrite Urgent Care, 542 41st St., in Miami Beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both sites require appointments.

What COVID-19 testing sites are open on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1 in Miami-Dade?

Miami-Dade County has a list of state, county, municipal and private testing sites listed on its website. The COVID-19 test site locator helps you find a site that is nearest to your home.

The locator can be found at www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/testing-locations.page

Once you plug in your ZIP Code, you can filter the site by a variety of factors, including what type of tests it offers, if it’s a drive-thru or walk-up test site, and if you need to have symptoms.

The locator gives you information on every test site’s hours of operations, if appointments are needed and if the site is closed because of the holiday. Sites that are closed on New Year’s Day will say so in bold red letters.

If the site you plan to visit doesn’t require an appointment, check the locator before you go to make sure there weren’t any last-minute changes to its hours of operations during the holidays.

What about if you want to get tested in Broward County?

You can find information about Broward testing sites, including hours of operations, if it’s a drive-thru or walk-up site and what type of tests the site offers at https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Collection-Sites.aspx.

For questions, call Broward County’s COVID-19 hotline at 954-357-9500. The hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. It will close early at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Jan. 1.