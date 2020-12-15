‘Here we finally are.’ First healthcare workers in Miami-Dade receive COVID-19 vaccine

Less than half a year removed from weathering one of the most drastic COVID-19 surges in the country, front-line healthcare workers at Miami’s public hospital system rolled up the sleeves of their scrubs on Tuesday and welcomed their first doses of a vaccine shown to be capable of keeping the novel coronavirus at bay.

The conference room inside Jackson Memorial Hospital, one of the most active South Florida hospitals during the pandemic, erupted in applause after Grace Meatley, a nurse in the intensive care unit, received Jackson’s first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which arrived at the health system Tuesday morning.

The joyous occasion was a marked departure from recent news conferences at the facility over the last 10 months that often warned of worsening statistics and dire illness.

“It’s a big day,” said Dr. David De La Zerda, the head of Jackson Memorial’s intensive care unit who received the second dose, as he looked out across the room crowded with members of the media and healthcare workers. “Here we finally are.”

But De La Zerda, who was the voice of the public hospital in some of its most challenging times this year, stressed that some of his colleagues’ hardest days are ahead, especially with the vaccine not expected to reach the general public until spring next year at the earliest.

“I don’t want people to have a false sense of security,” he said.

After nine Jackson employees received their shots in the conference room, hospital leaders and physicians joined Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava outside the Ryder Trauma Center on the Jackson Memorial campus. The mayor had a similar message to De La Zerda, reminding the public that more than 4,000 people had died from the novel illness “right here in Miami-Dade County.”

“Getting complacent doesn’t put ourselves out of the picture, it only puts us more at risk,” said Levine Cava, who just emerged from her own quarantine period after contracting COVID-19. “So the only way to keep our economy moving is to stop the spread of the disease by taking all the steps, wearing our masks, washing our hands and physical distancing.”

Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya addressed the question of vaccine hesitancy, with a survey at the healthcare system showing that just under half of eligible employees wanted to get the vaccine in the first phase. He said the nine employees who received their shots publicly on Tuesday would help build trust in the community to convince more people to get inoculated.

“I know many people out there are doubtful about what the vaccine will do,” Migoya said. “We are hoping with this transparency that people feel more comfortable with what it is and we get out of the myths that are out there about the vaccine.”

Before the press conference, Migoya, who had a mild case of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic, said he anticipated getting the Pfizer shot by the end of the week.

“I didn’t want to be one of the first because I didn’t want to hog it,” Migoya said. “But I think it’s important the public knows the vaccine is safe.”

Earlier on Tuesday, away from the cameras, Dr. Peter Paige, a senior administrator at Jackson and chief medical officer for the county under Levine Cava, said Miami-Dade still had a long way to go.

Paige anticipated it would be a huge logistical challenge not only to get all the vaccine doses needed to Miami-Dade, but also to get enough people to trust a vaccine that was produced in record time, more than four times faster than the next-fastest vaccine in history.

“It’s been such a struggle this year that we’re calling this a glimmer of hope,” Paige said. “But the big issue here is we’ve got a few months left.”

Dr. Hansel Tookes, a leader for equity in healthcare in Florida and assistant professor at the University of Miami who also works at Jackson, said he had “chills” multiple times on Tuesday, which he called “the beginning of the end of a nationwide and worldwide struggle.”

“It’s a historic moment for Miami,” he said. “And I’m very hopeful for our future.”