Miami-Dade’s new mayor tests positive for COVID-19, starts quarantine

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is urging Miami-Dade residents to be vigilant about COVID-19 precautions during Thanksgiving as the spread of the virus accelerates in the Miami area and across the country. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a spokeswoman. The county’s new mayor linked her diagnosis to her husband, a doctor, contracting the virus from exposure to a patient.

Levine Cava, 65, revealed the test result on a Twitter post Monday afternoon. She said she’s “quarantining at home” with her husband, Dr. Robert Cava. A spokeswoman, Rachel Johnson, said Levine Cava has not been in contact with county employees since Wednesday and plans to participate in Tuesday’s County Commission meeting by phone.

The positive test result comes three days after Levine Cava’s predecessor, Carlos Gimenez, announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. The former mayor, now a congressman-elect, said he was experiencing mild symptoms as well.

As the county’s top administrator, Levine Cava oversees Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 response and her diagnosis makes the mayor part of a worsening spread of the virus that has seen hospitalization numbers rise across the county.

“My thoughts are with all the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, police and fire rescue workers across our community who continue to serve and protect Miami-Dade residents despite great personal risk to themselves and their loved ones,” Levine Cava wrote on Twitter at 6:07 p.m. “Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines...”

Johnson said Dr. Cava was exposed to a patient Wednesday who was later known to test positive for COVID-19. Dr. Cava received a positive test Monday, followed by Levine Cava. “She has mild symptoms: a runny nose and a sore throat,” Johnson said.