State adds 9,411 coronavirus cases, with more than 3,000 in South Florida

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 9,411 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,143,794. Also, 79 new resident deaths were announced for a statewide resident toll of 20,082.

Fifteen new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 283, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 2,160 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 262,298 confirmed cases and 4,005 deaths.

Broward County reported 672 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county has a known total of 121,512 cases and 1,750 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 463 additional confirmed cases and 11 new deaths. The county has 73,542 confirmed cases and 1,785 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 29 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,868 cases and 28 deaths.

