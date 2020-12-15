State adds 9,411 coronavirus cases, with more than 3,000 in South Florida

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 9,411 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,143,794. Also, 79 new resident deaths were announced for a statewide resident toll of 20,082.

Fifteen new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 283, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,160 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 262,298 confirmed cases and 4,005 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 672 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county has a known total of 121,512 cases and 1,750 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 463 additional confirmed cases and 11 new deaths. The county has 73,542 confirmed cases and 1,785 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 29 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,868 cases and 28 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.