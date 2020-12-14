‘A new ray of hope.’ First South Florida hospital workers get vaccinated in Broward

The first healthcare worker in the COVID-19 epicenter of South Florida received an ultra-cold injection on Monday afternoon from a vial carrying a new “ray of hope” — a vaccine with the potential to bring a roaring epidemic of death and severe illness to an end.

The shot went into the left arm of critical care Memorial Healthcare System specialist Aharon Sareli who could be seen smiling from behind his mask. Later, outside the pharmacy and in front of more than a dozen cameras, Sareli said it was an identical experience to receiving a flu vaccine. He said it was “really an honor to go first.”

“Masks and social distancing were the only weapons we had up until to this time,” Sareli said. “But with the emergence of the [vaccines], we really stand a chance to change the trajectory of this virus.”

Before Sareli received his shot, top leaders at Memorial Healthcare system, South Broward’s public hospital network, gathered for a press conference outside their specialty pharmacy in Miramar on Monday afternoon.

At the other end of the parking lot, a FedEx truck just hours earlier had delivered 19,500 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine that could jump start the U.S. down a path toward bringing the pandemic to a near-halt by summer next year.

“Today there is a ray of hope that is new for us, for our clinical front line caregivers, that are battling this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maggie Hansen, Memorial’s chief nursing executive. “It has been very taxing for them, professionally and personally, for the last nine months.”

Aurelio Fernandez, Memorial’s president & CEO, said the hospital network expects to inoculate about 7,000 of its workers, a projection based on the health system’s total employees (14,000) and a participation rate of about 50%.

Fernandez said that Memorial will then aid five other Broward County hospitals in inoculating their own healthcare workers: The Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation, Broward Health Medical Center, Holy Cross Health and Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Fernandez called Monday’s inoculation “an historic event.”

“We’ve been in this journey now for 10 months,” he said, adding that the health system’s first patient arrived on March 7.

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier spoke at Tampa General Hospital as a 31-year-old nurse received the first dose of the vaccine in the Tampa Bay area through a shot administered in her left arm. He welcomed it as an “historic achievement.”

By the end of the week, dozens of Florida hospitals are likely to have inoculated large portions of their front-line workers.

Sareli, the physician at Memorial, said that healthcare workers have been at the forefront of patients’ suffering for 10 months, and “even with all the treatments and the modern weapons that we have against the virus ... we see a huge amount of patients that ultimately succumb to this illness.”

“I’ve always said that the best way to beat this virus is to not get it in the first place,” he said.

Tampa Bay Times staff writer Steve Contorno contributed to this report.