A South Florida state representative and her family have tested positive for COVID
The latest South Florida elected official to test positive for COVID-19 is Hollywood Democrat Marie Woodson, just elected to the Florida House of Representatives from Broward County’s District 101.
Woodson announced Tuesday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 after tests revealed her husband, Bob Woodson, and adult children, Bradley Woodson and Kelly Woodson, had the novel coronavirus.
“Consequently, we are quarantining at home,” read a statement from Woodson’s office. “I am asking that you keep us in your prayers and continue to follow all CDC guidelines, while dealing with this pandemic. I will continue to work from home and serve the residents of District 101. Take care and be safe!”
Other South Florida elected officials who’ve tested positive for COVID-19: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, newly elected Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Levine Cava’s predecessor, now U.S. Representative-elect Carlos Gimenez, and Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli.
Woodson, a Miami-Dade College and FIU alumnus, won the seat for House District 101 vacated by Shervin Jones, now the District 35 state senator.
