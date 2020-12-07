Coral Gables mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli, 77, tests positive for COVID-19

Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli, 77, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local blog Gables Insider reported that the mayor tested positive after receiving his weekly test on Saturday, and was asymptomatic at the time. He received the positive test results Sunday.

Valdes-Fauli’s last public appearance was at the city’s tree lighting ceremony Friday. Coral Gables Vice Mayor Vince Lago was also at the event but tested negative Monday morning. Lago said the mayor plans to participate virtually at Tuesday’s scheduled commission meeting. Lago will be attending in person.

“We hope that [Valdes-Fauli] is in good spirits,” Lago said. “He is in our prayers.”

Valdes-Fauli is latest of Miami’s elected officials to have tested positive for the virus, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine-Cava, former Miami-Dade County Mayor and U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Florida’s Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 8,436 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,058,074. Also, 93 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 19,177.

Nearly a quarter of Florida’s new COVID-19 cases come from Miami-Dade. Coral Gables has had about 4,267 of its nearly 51,000 residents test positive over the course of the pandemic, according to state data.