Miami-Dade congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19
Miami-Dade County’s former mayor, Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez, and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This comes after the county reported more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.
Just after 4 p.m. Friday, Gimenez, 66, tweeted that after several negative tests, he and his wife, Lourdes Gimenez, 65, have tested positive. He said they are “feeling good and experiencing no symptoms at this time.”
Although he will be self-isolating in his home, he will continue virtually attending the New Member Orientation for newly elected members to the U.S. House of Representatives. Gimenez, a Republican, defeated Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida’s 26th Congressional District, Florida’s most competitive U.S. House race.
At age 66, Gimenez falls into a high-risk category for COVID-19.
Gimenez was term limited as mayor.
Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava was sworn in as the new Miami-Dade mayor on Nov. 17, the first female mayor in Miami-Dade County’s history.
Also on Friday, Florida’s Department of Health released two days’ worth of virus figures due to being closed on Thanksgiving, confirming 17,344 more cases. The new cases bringing the state’s total to 979,020, the third-highest caseload in the country. The state also reported 109 new resident deaths, bringing the resident death toll to 18,363.
Miami-Dade County reported 3,752 new cases since Wednesday and seven new deaths. The county has a total of 224,166 confirmed cases and 3,799 deaths, the highest in the state.
