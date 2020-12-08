COVID-19 live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on December 8

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Canceled cruises. Here’s how you can get a refund or future trip credit

Cruisers disembark from the Carnival Sensation at PortMiami on Monday, March 9, 2020, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised all Americans to avoid cruise ships because they are dangerous for COVID-19 spread. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

11:10 a.m.: Passengers who have had trips canceled or postponed during the coronavirus pandemic by their cruise line can typically request a refund or receive cruise credits for a future trip. The credits don’t last forever and some of the deadlines to use them or to request a refund are coming up.

Here’s what Florida-based Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings & Disney Cruise Line say about COVID-19 cancellations refunds & future cruise credits.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read the story here.

UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine to 90-year-old, then to Shakespeare

11 a.m.: A retired British shop clerk received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program Tuesday, the start of an unprecedented global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million, The Associated Press reported.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, got the shot at 6:31 a.m. on what public health officials have dubbed “V-Day.” She was first in line at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the United Kingdom’s program. As luck would have it, the second injection went to a man named William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old who hails from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born.

Read the story here

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Police raid home of COVID data whistleblower

10:15 a.m.: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday raided the home of a former Department of Health data analyst who has been running an alternative web site to the state’s COVID dashboard, alleging that she may have broken into a state email system and sent an unauthorized message to employees.

But Rebekah Jones, who was was fired from her job in May as the geographic information system manager for DOH’s Division of Disease Control and Health Protection and who has since filed a whistleblower complaint against the state, denied having any role in the alleged intrusion into the state web site and instead said she believes Monday’s action was intended to silence her.

Read the story here.

Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdes-Fauli tests positive

Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdes-Fauli Miami Herald

10 a.m.: Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdes-Fauli, 77, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local blog Gables Insider reported that the mayor tested positive after receiving his weekly test on Saturday, and was asymptomatic at the time. He received the positive test results Sunday.

Valdes-Fauli is the latest of Miami’s elected officials to have tested positive for the virus, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, former Miami-Dade County Mayor and U.S. Rep.-elect Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Some South Florida celebs also recently announced they had tested positive. Among them, Luther “Luke” Campbell, who thinks he may have gotten it at a strip club party where people were not wearing masks, and Gloria Estefan, who thinks she may have gotten it at a restaurant and has since tested negative twice.

Read the story here.