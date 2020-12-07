‘People were all up in my face.’ Uncle Luke thinks he knows how he got coronavirus in Miami

Luther Campbell is here to tell his fans: COVID is real and it’s bad.

The legendary rapper posted a long video on Instagram on Sunday recounting “the worst week of his life,” his experience with the highly contagious virus.

The local legend known as Uncle Luke wasn’t quite sure where he contracted coronavirus, but had an idea.

The former 2 Live Crew member says that “his homeboy” (unnamed) invited him to a birthday party at a strip club and barely anyone was wearing a mask.

“I said, ‘Please God, don’t let me get COVID,’” the 59 year old says. “People were all up in my face.”

Unfortunately, the Miami native felt ill soon after the party.

Initial symptoms included sneezing and coughing so he assumed it was allergies and took DayQuil.

“I started out in denial,” admitted the Miami Edison High School football coach.

Then came digestive issues and he figured he had a “stomach virus.” Then the telltale COVID signs: loss of taste and high fever.

A test at a local hospital confirmed the bad news.

“They said, ‘Yeah, you got it boss.’ Everything crashed after that.”

Campbell said though doctors recommended he be hospitalized, but he decided to ride it out at and quarantine at home with his estranged wife Kristin Thompson helping him.

Nights were the worst, he said; at around 2 a.m. his fever would spike and sweat would soak his bed.

“It was like someone threw [water] on you.”

After taking vitamins C and D and other natural remedies, Campbell is finally rounding the corner. But he wanted to stress to his fans that COVID is not a hoax.

“I”m not [bleeping] exaggerating, you guys,” he said. “It’s no joke.”