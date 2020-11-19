COVID-19 live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on November 19

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Crruise crew members weigh COVID-19 trauma as they decide whether to return

9:15 a.m.: Princess Cruises crew member Gan Sungaralingum has spent the last two months taking care of his elderly parents, eating home- cooked meals, and doing what he loves most: walking on the beach near his home in Mauritius. But instead of returning to his position as an onboard watch salesman after a few months of rest at home, he’s leaving the industry.

“Maybe I’ll come back as a passenger, but not as a crew,” he said. He’s been a crew member with several cruise lines since 2014.

Sungaralingum is part of a growing number of cruise ship workers who say they will not be returning to their posts when cruises resume. Thousands, like Sungaralingum, suffered several months stranded at sea without pay after the industry shut down in mid-March amid COVID-19 outbreaks on several ships.

UM, FSU, USF classes will be online after Thanksgiving. What about your Florida school?

Some colleges and universities across the country, including the University of Miami, Florida State University and the University of Central Florida, are moving classes online as health experts worry that gatherings during the holiday season will lead to COVID-19 outbreaks. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

9:15 a.m.: College students are getting ready to return home for the Thanksgiving holiday break but many won’t be going back to campus until next year.

Some colleges and universities across the country, including the University of Miami, Florida State University and the University of Central Florida, are moving classes online as health experts worry that gatherings during the holiday season will lead to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Facing COVID surge, Florida mayors ask Gov. DeSantis for mask mandate, more local control

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber listens as City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a COVID-19 press conference outside of Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove, Florida on Monday, June 22, 2020. A total of 15 Miami-Dade mayors gathered to announce stricter enforcement of COVID-19 rules across the county. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

9 a.m.: As the holidays approach — and threaten to worsen a nationwide coronavirus surge — the mayors of five Florida cities and municipalities met Wednesday to request that Gov. Ron DeSantis impose a statewide mask mandate, ramp up the state’s testing effort and reinstate the authority of local governments to impose coronavirus restrictions as needed.

The bipartisan coalition of mayors, who largely represent cities in hard-hit South Florida and included the mayor of St. Petersburg, implored DeSantis to follow the lead of other U.S. governors who have recently imposed new COVID restrictions as cases continue to rise around the country and in Florida.

“Positive cases are rising steeply and it is spreading everywhere,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “We can’t continue the way we’re going.”

