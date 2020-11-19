Florida sees more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 2,000 of them in Miami-Dade

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 9,085 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 914,333. Also, 79 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 17,810.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Thursday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 220.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,945 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 209,166 confirmed cases and 3,738 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 902 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county now has a known total of 98,377 cases and 1,611 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 563 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county now has 60,219 confirmed cases and 1,644 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 73 additional cases. The county has a known total of 2,965 cases and holds at 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.