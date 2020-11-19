Miami Herald Logo
Florida sees more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 2,000 of them in Miami-Dade

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 9,085 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 914,333. Also, 79 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 17,810.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Thursday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 220.

Miami-Dade County reported 1,945 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 209,166 confirmed cases and 3,738 deaths.

Broward County reported 902 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county now has a known total of 98,377 cases and 1,611 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 563 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county now has 60,219 confirmed cases and 1,644 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 73 additional cases. The county has a known total of 2,965 cases and holds at 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

