COVID-19 live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on November 14
We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Miami-Dade
10:05 a.m.: Over the past week, rising cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 have confirmed fears among Miami-Dade County officials that a third wave of the virus would flare up around the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We’re having a spike,” Miami-Dade Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon told county commissioners on Friday morning.
After plateauing at a low level throughout much of the fall, the number of patients at Miami-Dade hospitals with the virus began to accelerate toward the end of October. That number reached 529 on Friday morning — a 61% increase from Oct. 17.
Miami-Dade, Broward and Keys public school cases rise as COVID-19 surges in Florida
10 a.m.: For the second week in a row, COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade public schools have jumped by more than 100 over seven days, according to the school district’s online dashboard that tracks the virus.
Since students were allowed back to their classrooms on Oct. 5, the Florida Department of Health has confirmed 548 pupils and staff at the district’s 392 public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Friday’s dashboard numbers.
A week before, the case count was 438. The count for the previous week was 332.
The rising number of cases in the schools comes during a surge in cases in Florida and Miami-Dade County.
Events impacted by the coronavirus
▪ South Beach Food Festival will go on despite pandemic. Here’s what it will look like.
▪ Coconut Grove Arts Festival cancels 2021 event due to COVID.
▪ What about Thanksgiving?
With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, it’s important to assess how risky it is to gather for the holidays, especially if celebrations involve visitors traveling from other states.
An interactive map developed by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology shows how risky gatherings of different sizes are in each U.S. county, based on at least one attendee being infected with the coronavirus.
“These rates are updated daily as a means to visualize the risk associated with gatherings,” the researchers wrote in their study published Nov. 9 in the journal Nature Human Behavior.
