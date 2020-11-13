Florida adds 6,933 coronavirus cases, the most reported since mid-August

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 6,933 additional cases of COVID-19, the most reported since mid-August. The state now has a total of 870,552 confirmed cases. Also, 73 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 17,445.

One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 214.

Friday’s single-day count is the most Florida has reported since Aug. 12 when 8,109 cases were added. This is if you exclude September’s Quest Diagnostics data dump.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,876 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 199,072 confirmed cases and 3,706 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 857 additional confirmed cases and 11 new deaths. The county now has a known total of 93,514 cases and 1,581 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 454 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has 57,361 confirmed cases and 1,620 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 43 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,744 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.