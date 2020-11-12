This beloved Miami art festival canceled its 2021 event amid COVID-19 fears

You’re going to have to wait another year to enjoy the sights and sounds of Miami’s favorite outdoor art festival.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival announced Thursday it is canceling its 2021 event due to fears of drawing a huge crowd during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which usually draws around 120,000 art lovers each year, was set as usual for South Florida’s busy Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 13-15.

“We’ve been hosting this iconic event for 57 years, and we’re looking forward not only to our 58th festival year in 2022, but for many years beyond, too,” said Monty Trainer, president of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, in a press release.

“We’re excited about 2022 and expect that pent-up demand for the festival will bring our long-time and respected guests back out in droves to celebrate our return.”

The festival, which began in 1963 and lines Coconut Grove’s streets with arts and live performances, usually draws more than 380 artists.

Art lovers stroll past the booths at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.