Miami missing 3 starters, 13 players at Virginia Tech as UM deals with COVID-19 issues

COVID-19 has struck Miami Hurricanes football again.

The Hurricanes roster took another turn for the worse Saturday, as the amount of players on the University of Miami’s unavailability list grew to 13 — the third consecutive game the number has grown.

This week, the players include four who have started at least one game this season: offensive linemen John Campbell Jr. and Jakai Clark, defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte and linebacker Zach McCloud, the team announced in an email while the Canes awaited kickoff at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Also on the list: tight end Larry Hodges, safety Keshawn Washington, offensive linemen Cleveland Reed Jr. and Jalen Rivers, and defensive linemen Jason Blissett Jr., Jahfari Harvey, Jalar Holley and Chantz Williams.

The defensive line was hit especially hard with four players out.

Miami’s policy this season is not to disclose whether a player is out because of the coronavirus, but coach Manny Diaz has acknowledged the team has had to deal with the virus in recent weeks.

Issiah Walker Jr. is also once again unavailable. The offensive lineman has not played this year as he awaits word from the NCAA about eligibility after he transferred to Miami from the Florida Gators in May.

A handful of notable players, however, are back to face the Hokies, including star tight end Brevin Jordan and wide receivers Xavier Restrepo, Michael Redding III and Keyshawn Smith.

The Canes had six players on the unavailability list first reported before the Oct. 24 Virginia game, most of them with COVID-19 related issues, a source told the Miami Herald. Last week at North Carolina State, the list grew to 11 players unavailable, also mostly because of COVID-19, per the source. The newest list is partly a reflection of how long it takes to either quarantine as a result of being identified through contact tracing (14 days isolated, with subsequent testing, etc.) or by testing positive (10 days minimum, with multiple testing).

Clark and McCloud are both regular starters for the Hurricanes, while Campbell and Harrison-Hunte have both started games this year for Miami. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, tight end Dominic Mammarelli, offensive lineman Ousman Traore, defensive lineman Elijah Roberts and linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. are also back after missing at least one game.

This weekend, at least 11 college football games were postponed with another four canceled. One of those games was Pitt at Georgia Tech, with both teams having COVID-19 related issues. Next week the Hurricanes are scheduled to host Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.