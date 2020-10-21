Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on October 21

▪ We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

A Florida company wrongly refused $1,200 sick pay to a worker with COVID-19, Labor says

10:20 a.m.: A Panama City landscaping company violated the Family First Coronavirus Response Act’s sick leave portion by refusing to give a COVID-19 positive employee paid sick leave, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

Garden Escapes, run by Jeffrey Reynolds, paid the employee $1,200 in back pay.

COVID cases up to almost 100 in Miami-Dade schools. Broward, Keys see rising cases, too

9:30 a.m.: As Miami-Dade public school students and faculty embark on their third week back to face-to-face learning, the number of children and staff members who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus neared 100 Tuesday, the district said. School cases in Broward County and the Florida Keys continue to rise as well.

According to the online dashboard where Miami-Dade Schools tallies confirmed positive cases, 54 staff members and 36 students had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

There are likely many more cases than are showing up on the ledger, though, because the district must confirm all test results of those who have self-reported with the Florida Department of Health before adding them to the list, officials say.

▪ PortMiami wants $285M in COVID rent breaks for cruise lines as debt pressures grow

▪ Florida adds 84 resident deaths and 3,662 new COVID cases, pushing total past 760,000

▪ Uniformed Miami police officer spotted wearing pro-Trump mask near voting site will be disciplined