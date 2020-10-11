Florida adds 5,570 COVID-19 cases a day after duplicate tests led state to hold report

Florida’s Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 5,570 additional cases of COVID-19, the most reported since August. It comes a day after Florida did not report any new cases or deaths because officials were left combing through 400,000 test results a private lab resent Friday night, clogging the system.

Throughout the pandemic, the newly confirmed cases reported on Sundays have tended to be lower than the other days of the week because fewer people work in labs and enter data on the weekends.

However, this Sunday’s single-day count likely also includes Saturday’s numbers because the state had to put a hold on its daily COVID-19 update while officials worked to eliminate hundreds of thousands of duplicated test results that were resent Friday by Helix Laboratory, a private lab.

The state now has 734,491 confirmed cases. Also, 178 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 15,364.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Friday, the cumulative toll for non-residents was at 186.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,006 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 175,118 confirmed cases and 3,439 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 537 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 12 new deaths. The county has a known total of 79,332 cases and 1,467 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 307 additional confirmed cases and 21 new deaths. The county now has 47,955 confirmed cases and 1,446 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 31 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 1,958 cases and 24 deaths.

