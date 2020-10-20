Florida adds 84 resident deaths and 3,662 new COVID cases, pushing total past 760,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 3,662 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 760,389. Also, 84 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,105.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Monday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 201.

October has seen an increase in newly confirmed cases, and Tuesday’s single-day case count is the second highest number reported this month if you exclude Oct. 11. That’s when the state added Saturday’s count to Sunday’s because duplicated test results clogged up its data reporting system for a day.

If Oct. 11 is excluded, the highest single-day case count this month was on Saturday with 4,044 cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 560 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 179,286 confirmed cases and 3,561 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 260 additional confirmed cases of the disease and two new deaths. The county has a known total of 81,537 cases and 1,517 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 230 additional confirmed cases and 13 new deaths. The county now has 49,298 confirmed cases and 1,510 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 13 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,093 cases and 25 deaths.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This breaking news article will be updated.