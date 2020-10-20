Uniformed Miami cop spotted wearing pro-Trump mask near voting site will be disciplined

A uniformed Miami police officer was photographed sporting a protective mask with a pro-Trump slogan at a voting site in Government Center Tuesday morning.

The backlash from his department was swift. Miami’s police chief, shown the photo posted on social media, said Officer Daniel Ubeda would be disciplined, though exactly how had not been determined.

Whether Ubeda was working or on his way to vote himself wasn’t immediately clear. But this was: His timing was particularly bad. The person who saw and photographed him was Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic party.

Simeonidis, an attorney who works downtown, said he was passing through Government Center when he spotted Ubeda “well within” the 150-foot barrier that police and non-voters are not permitted under state statute during an election.

“He may have been going to vote. But he was in full uniform with the mask and a gun. That’s voter intimidation,” Simeonidis said.

Simeonidis said Ubeda “laughed it off’ after he was questioned about the mask.

Deputy Police Chief Ron Papier said he spoke with Chief Jorge Colina and that the “appropriate disciplinary action” will be taken against Ubeda.

A Miami police officer spotted at Government Center and wearing a pro-Trump mask will be disciplined, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said Tuesdy.

“Obviously this is a clear violation of our department policy regarding campaigning while on duty,” Papier said. “Additionally, the mask has offensive language, which is also a violation of department policy.”

The mask read “Trump 2020” and “no more bulls---” on its front.

Intimidation at the polls has been a big issue this election cycle, with the divisiveness and at times violence that has broken out at events and dueling protests between President Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden.

And police, whether on-duty or not and like the public, are not permitted within 150 feet of a polling site unless they are voting. Guns are also not permitted, concealed or otherwise, though there are exceptions to the statute for police.

On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Police Chief Jorge Colina announced they were deploying plain-clothed officers near voting sites after receiving an unusually large amount of emails and messages from voters who they said were worried about violence and intimidation at any of Miami’s four voting sites.

Also Monday, an on-duty Hialeah police officer was spotted standing with his armed crossed at the entrance to the JFK Library, the city’s largest voting site. After seeing the photo an election official said she called staff at the library and the officer had moved on.