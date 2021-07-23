New Caribbean routes coming to MIA from American Airlines

Canadian citizens Patty and Greg Miller speak with an American Airlines employee while checking in, using VeriFLY, a smartphone app that lets people upload documentation proof of negative COVID test or vaccine proof, before their international flight from Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on Monday, June 7, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

American Airlines plans to launch two new Caribbean routes from Miami International Airport in December: Dominica and Anguilla.

The direct flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting on Dec. 8 to Douglas–Charles Airport in Dominica and beginning on Dec. 11 to Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla.

“We have been strategically growing our route network to give customers more choices to new destinations, better meeting the demand for travel to Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, American’s vice president of MIA hub operations, in a statement.

Last month, the company announced new routes from Miami to San Andres Island, Colombia, and Chetumal, Mexico, also starting in December. A new route to Paramaribo, Suriname was supposed to start in July, but has been delayed to September.

International travel to and from MIA still lags during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, 1,090,347 international travelers made their way through the airport, down 40% from May 2019, according to the most recent data available from the Miami-Dade County aviation division.

The new routes come as more carriers are moving into MIA. On Thursday, Emirates launched the first-ever direct service between Miami and Dubai. In the last year, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines have announced their debuts at MIA. American Airlines remains the airport’s largest passenger carrier.