JetBlue is coming to MIA in 2021 with nonstop flights to Northeast, Los Angeles

JetBlue will start flights from Miami International Airport in February 2021. Chris O'Meara AP file

JetBlue is coming to Miami International Airport next year.

The low cost airline is making its MIA debut on Feb. 11, 2021 with nonstop, daily flights to New York City’s JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty international Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

JetBlue is also adding Key West International Airport to its map with new seasonal nonstop flights to JFK and Boston from Feb. 11, 2021 to April 2021. The airline will maintain its regular service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport.

“This year has pushed us to find new ways of operating our business and we’ve adapted at a pace we’ve never seen before, pivoting our network in response to changing customer demand,” said Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning, in a statement. “We’re continuing to play offense to bring in cash revenue and support our business recovery. These network additions help fine-tune our geography in ways that make sense in today’s market.”

JetBlue is the third low-cost carrier to launch service from MIA this year, after Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

