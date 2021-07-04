American Airlines just added new routes from MIA to these two Latin American countries

Canadian citizens Patty and Greg Miller speak with an American Airlines employee while checking in, using VeriFLY, a smartphone app that lets people upload documentation proof of negative COVID test or vaccine proof, before their international flight from Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on Monday, June 7, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

American Airlines is adding two new Latin America routes to its existing Miami International Airport itineraries.

The carrier will now ferry passengers from Miami to San Andres Island, Colombia, and Chetumal, Mexico. The new routes will kick off in December.

American is also adding seasonal Saturday service from November to April between MIA and four U.S. destinations: Albany, New York; Burlington, Vermont.; Madison, Wisconsin; and Syracuse, New York. It is also adding daily seasonal service to Salt Lake City from December to April, and year-round service to Tulsa, Oklahoma, starting in November.

Earlier this summer, American launched new, three-times-weekly service from MIA to Tel Aviv, Israel, as well as an exclusive route to Paramaribo, Suriname.

“With more than 30 years of service, American is and will always be Miami’s hometown airline, and we are proud to strengthen our footprint at our MIA hub later this year,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, vice president of MIA Hub Operations, in a statement. “New service to Tel Aviv, Paramaribo, Chetumal and San Andres, and more domestic flying this winter, are a testament of our commitment to the economic development of our community as it continues to grow and diversify.”