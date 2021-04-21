Starting price at this new Sunny Isles high-rise is $5M. The look inside is free

As of March, Turnberry Ocean Club Residences is move-in ready. Above: A look at one of the building’s outdoor lounges.

After five years of construction, Turnberry Ocean Club Residences has officially opened on Sunny Isles Beach’s oceanfront millionaires’ row.

The 54-story, 154-unit tower at 18501 Collins Ave. is move-in ready, according to developer Fontainebleau Development. Remaining units start at about $5 million for a 3,000-square-foot unit with three bedrooms and four 1/2 bathrooms. Along with the usual touches — two pools, kids’ playroom and teen room — amenities include two hyrdotherapy spas and a resident-only bar and wine vault.

Over 80% of units are sold, said Jim Cohen, president of residential sales at Fontainebleau Development. Most inquiries are coming from domestic buyers from the Northeast, West Coast and Latin America.

“A significant portion of our buyers is generational,” Cohen said by email. “Their families have purchased from the Turnberry brand for decades — they’ve become accustomed to the brand and the service and feel comfortable making an investment with us yet again.”

The oceanfront stretch of Sunny Isles is home to towers branded with top luxury names, including Residences by Armani/Casa, the Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach and Porsche Design Tower Miami. On the way: Bentley Residences, at 18401 Collins Ave.

Despite a rush to single-family homes early in the pandemic, the appetite for sky-high living has since soared. The number of units priced over $1 million — under contract in Miami-Dade has increased 155% year-over-year in January, according to Douglas Elliman Reports.