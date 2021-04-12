Another automobile-branded condo with car elevator is coming to Sunny Isles Beach

Architectural rendering of the 60-story Bentley Residences tower in Sunny Isles Beach. Construction is expected to begin in 2023. ArX SOLUTIONS

Pull over, Porsche Design Tower. Sunny Isles Beach is getting another auto-branded condo behemoth — and you can park your car inside your home in this one, too.

Bentley Residences, the first Bentley-branded residential tower in the world, will spread 200 residences over 60 stories — all with in-unit parking spaces for up to four cars and an automobile elevator. Each unit will also have its own pool and sauna. According to the South Florida Business Journal, prices will start at somewhere between $4 and $6 million.

The project — a collaboration between Dezer Development and Bentley — will be located at 18401 Collins Ave. Bentley is the British manufacturer of cars and SUVs founded in 1919 and acquired by Volkswagen in 1998. It was also James Bond’s vehicle of choice in Ian Fleming’s early 007 novels.

“Partnering with Bentley Motors, a true global luxury brand, and being able to create another first in the Miami marketplace is an extraordinary opportunity,” added Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development, in a press release.

“We’ve been instrumental in changing the face and value of the South Florida real estate industry through the introduction of brand partnerships,” Dezer said. “With Bentley Motors, we will create something inspiring, powerful and iconic – a true game-changer when it comes to luxury living.”

The building, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2023 and completed in 2026, will be the tallest beachfront residential tower in the U.S., with a height of 749 feet.

The design is being handled by Sieger Suarez Architects, the same firm that designed other Dezer projects such as the Porsche Design Tower and Residences by Armani/Casa.

“The modern and progressive brand identity of Bentley Residences is at work in both the tower’s interior and exterior spaces, rooted in authenticity and innovation,” said Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Bentley Motors, in a press release. “We’ve partnered with Dezer to create a living experience that expresses the very philosophy of the Bentley brand and stays true to our vision of inspiring extraordinary journeys.”

A third car-branded luxury condo tower, Aston Martin Residences, is currently under construction in downtown Miami by G&G Business Developments.