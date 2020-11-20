Pharrell tested the Wynwood market with a pop-up. And he decided to stay

The Billionaire Boys Club found a new home in Wynwood. It is one among a handful of other tenants committing to the neighborhood, despite the pandemic.

Pharrell signed a 5,700-square-foot retail lease at a 14,903-square-foot building in Wynwood, according to a DWNTWN Realty Advisors press release. BBC will be the anchor among two other tenants at 2521 NW Third Ave., located across from Zak the Baker, Walt Grace Vintage and the Wynwood Garage. DWNTWN Realty Advisors has yet to sign the remaining tenants.

The singer and music producer made his debut in the music business during the 1990s and has continued to make hits, including with his 2013 song Happy. Pharrell created his streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM in 2003, after partnering with fashion designer and A Bathing Ape creator Nigo and Japanese graphic designer Sk8thing.

David Lerner, a broker at the commercial real estate firm DWNTWN Realty Advisors, signed the lease. His family firm, Lerner Family Properties, has owned the building since 1964.

Lerner hired the Wynwood-based architect MKDA to gut and renovate the building for an undisclosed amount. He anticipates the renovations to be completed by the second quarter 2021. BBC will open at the location later that year.

“The lease says a lot about Miami and Wynwood,” Lerner said. “There is a lot of excitement. Miami is a great city and, within Miami, Wynwood happens to be one of the most interesting open air art and entertainment districts that the nation has. The excitement of what’s already there and all of the interesting concepts, tech companies, restaurants make people want to be a part of it and be part of the potential for the future.”

Lerner declined to comment on lease terms, including duration.

BBC is “getting a path ahead of them to get everything set in their new space,” Lerner said, since it will soon have to leave its current Wynwood base at 255 NW 25th St. Marriott is redeveloping the site into a Moxy hotel with 120 rooms.

Pharrell opened the BBC Wynwood pop-up in 2018.

Other companies are either signing new leases or expanding their footprint in Wynwood, including the restaurant Buya Izakaya + Yakitori, co-working company Spring Place, and Spanish food marketplace Enrique Tomás.

Pharrell is also working in South Beach, teaming up with David Grutman on The Goodtime Hotel.